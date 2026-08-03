Redwire vs. Advance Auto Parts: Should Investors Be Looking to Space or Down the Street for Profits in 2026?

Key Points

Redwire provides high-tech space infrastructure and autonomous systems for national security and civil space sectors.

Advance Auto Parts operates a massive retail footprint and is currently focused on a major supply chain restructuring.

Which stock offers the better balance of growth and stability for investors looking ahead to 2026?

10 stocks we like better than Redwire ›

Choosing between a high-growth aerospace innovator and an established retail giant involves balancing different risk profiles. Investors must decide whether Redwire Corp (NYSE:RDW) or Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) is the better buy today.

Redwire is a specialized player in space infrastructure, while Advance Auto Parts is a leading provider of automotive aftermarket components. One company is chasing rapid expansion in new frontiers, while the other is undergoing a turnaround in a mature industry.

The case for Redwire

Redwire operates as a specialized player among defense stocks, focusing on space infrastructure and autonomous systems. It serves high-profile customers including NASA, the U.S. Army, and international partners like Belgian Defence. Because a substantial portion of its revenue is concentrated in a limited number of government contracts, customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.

For its fiscal year 2025, revenue reached approximately $335.4 million, representing a growth rate of about 10% compared to the previous year. Despite this growth, the company reported a net loss of nearly $226.6 million, almost double 2024. The net margin, a measure of how much revenue remains after all operating and non-operating costs, was negative 68% for the period.

Based on the December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 0.2x. Free cash flow, which is cash from operations minus capital expenditures, was negative $200 million during the fiscal year, up sharply from 2024.

The case for Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts provides essential automotive maintenance items and parts to both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company manages a vast network of over 4,300 stores and utilizes an AI-powered partnership to facilitate same-day delivery. As a major name in the automotive aftermarket, its strategy relies on maintaining high availability for time-sensitive repairs.

In FY 2025, Advance Auto Parts achieved revenue of roughly $8.6 billion, indicating a decline of approximately -5.4% compared to the prior year. The company reported a net income of nearly $44 million, achieving a net margin of roughly 0.5% as it swung from a debt net loss in 2024. This return to profitability followed a challenging year of operational shifts and changing consumer demand.

As of its January 2026 balance sheet, the company carries a debt-to-equity ratio of approximately 2.4x, measuring the company's ability to pay off short-term debts with assets that can be turned into cash within one year. Free cash flow for FY 2025 was negative $298 million, indicating that capital expenditures and operations exceeded the cash generated by the business.

Risk profile comparison

Redwire faces significant risks involving financial governance and ongoing shareholder litigation. The company has acknowledged material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting, which it is currently working to remediate. Furthermore, it operates in a crowded market where it must compete with much larger, well-funded incumbents like Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Advance Auto Parts is currently managing a complex supply chain transformation and a major restructuring of its store footprint. These efforts are complicated by the company's heavy debt load, which limits its flexibility to respond to competitive pressures. It faces intense competition from AutoZone Inc (NYSE:AZO) and internet-based retailers like Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) that may continue to squeeze its net margin.

Valuation comparison

Advance Auto Parts appears significantly cheaper on a P/S ratio basis, while Redwire currently lacks a Forward P/E due to its net losses.

Metric Redwire Advance Auto Parts Forward P/E n/a 21.3x P/S ratio 3.5x 0.4x

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Big news for Redwire came in April, when it was selected as one of 14 vendors (out of a total of 32 bids) on the Space Systems Command $1.8 billion 10-year Andromeda Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity, or IDIQ contract. That’s a project to replace aging GPS satellites and upgrade the U.S. space infrastructure to counter emerging threats. Management feels the IDIQ win is something gets Redwire ‘up the food chain’ at the U.S. Defense Department. It could mean significantly more revenue, since U.S. Space Systems Command provided a notice of its intent to raise the total shared ceiling for the Andromeda IDIQ to more than $6 billion to meet increased demand.

In the near-term, Redwire expects fiscal 2026 revenue to come in around $475 million, growth of about 40% over the prior year. In addition, the business has an order backlog of $498 million. The business is still expected to post net losses for the foreseeable future, but they are trending in the right direction.

Advance Auto Parts, meanwhile, is turning around the struggles it has experienced over the past few years around trying to grow sales, margins, and market share. Why? The aftermarket auto parts business has been in a slump, due largely to a mix of factors: weak do-it-yourselfer demand, vehicle electrification, intense competition, and pocketbook pressures on consumers. Management has been addressing these by rolling out a new multi-year turnaround program in late 2024, including closing stores, optimizing store footprints, and overhauling its supply chain. To date, the program has largely been a success, especially with first-quarter fiscal 2026 results that were much better than expected, with revenue of $ 2.6 billion and net income of $25 million.

Still, the better growth prospects come from Redwire, which has an expanding market to look forward to, while EVs and other factors will continue to pressure Advance Auto Parts’ market. The better buy in 2026 is Redwire, even as it comes at a higher price-to-sales ratio.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool recommends Lockheed Martin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.