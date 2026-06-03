Redwire Stock Rises 235.2% in 6 Months: What Should Investors Do?

Redwire Corporation RDW stock has gained 235.2% in the past six months, outperforming both the Zacks Aerospace-Defense industry’s decline of 5.3% and the broader Zacks Aerospace sector’s gain of 0.8%. It also came below the S&P 500’s return of 10.9% in the same time frame.



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Other industry players, such as Lockheed Martin LMT and The Boeing Company BA, have also delivered a similar stellar performance in the past year. Shares of LMT and BA have risen 14.5% and 7.9%, respectively, in the said period.



RDW’s recent gains may draw investor attention. However, before investing, it is important to evaluate whether the company’s fundamentals are strong enough to support sustained long-term growth or if the recent rally may be temporary. A closer look at RDW’s growth stability can help investors make a more informed decision.

Headwinds for RDW

Redwire continues to face profitability challenges as higher operating expenses and ongoing investments in growth initiatives put pressure on near-term earnings. While these investments are important for expanding the company's capabilities and market presence, they may limit profitability in the short run.



The company also operates in a highly competitive and capital-intensive industry, where rising development and manufacturing costs can affect margins and cash flow. Redwire’s efforts to grow its space infrastructure and mission-related businesses require substantial investment, which may continue to weigh on financial performance over the near term.



In addition, supply-chain disruptions and labor shortages across the aerospace and space industries remain potential challenges. These issues could result in production delays and increased operating costs for Redwire. Larger aerospace and defense companies such as Lockheed Martin and Boeing also face similar supply-chain and workforce pressures, highlighting broader industry-wide challenges. Redwire is further exposed to risks related to government contract funding, changing budget priorities and possible delays in mission execution, which could impact its growth and profitability.

Tailwinds for RDW

Redwire is benefiting from increasing demand across the space and defense sectors, driven by higher investments in lunar exploration, space infrastructure and advanced military technologies. Continued support from government organizations, such as NASA, the European Space Agency and the U.S. Army, is creating new growth opportunities for the company.



In May 2026, Redwire reached an important milestone in its space business with the successful development, testing and delivery of its MANUS lunar robotic arm prototype. The system is designed to assist with payload handling and unloading during future lunar missions. The successful tests demonstrated the arm’s strong performance and reliability, reinforcing Redwire’s position in lunar exploration technology.



With continued momentum in both its space and defense businesses, Redwire is well-placed to capitalize on growing opportunities in these expanding markets.

Estimates for RDW’s Sales and Earnings

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RDW’s 2026 sales implies year-over-year growth of 41%. The consensus estimate for its 2026 earnings indicates a year-over-year increase of 57.3%.



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The downward revision in its 2026 and 2027 earnings over the past 60 days suggests investors’ decreasing confidence in this stock’s earnings generation capabilities.



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RDW’s Valuation

In terms of valuation, RDW’s forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) is 7.71X, a premium to the industry average of 2.51X. This suggests that investors will be paying a higher price than the company's expected earnings growth compared with its industry average.



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Lockheed Martin and Boeing are trading at a discount in comparison with RDW. LMT’s forward 12-month P/S is 1.47X, while BA’s forward 12-month P/S is 1.67X.

What Should an Investor Do Now?

Redwire is benefiting from strong revenue growth and growing participation in both commercial and government-supported space programs. However, higher operating expenses and execution-related challenges continue to pose risks to its growth outlook. The stock’s valuation also remains higher than the industry average, which may limit its near-term upside potential.



Furthermore, analysts have lowered their earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 over the past two months, indicating a more cautious outlook for the company’s future profitability. Given these challenges, it is advisable to avoid the stock at present.



RDW currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.