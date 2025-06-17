Redwire Prices $260 Mln Upsized Public Offering To Fund Growth, Repurchase Stock, Repay Debt

Markets
(RTTNews) - Redwire Corporation (RDW), a global provider of aerospace and defense technology solutions, has announced the pricing of its upsized underwritten registered public offering of 15,525,000 common shares at $16.75 each, aiming to raise approximately $260 million in gross proceeds.

The company has also granted underwriters a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 2,328,750 shares at the same price. The offering is anticipated to close around June 18, 2025, pending customary conditions.

Redwire plans to use the net proceeds to bolster its balance sheet for general corporate purposes and growth, repurchase a portion of its convertible preferred stock to limit dilution, and repay the seller note linked to its acquisition of Edge Autonomy Intermediate Holdings, LLC.

RDW currently trades at $16.92 or 17.72% lower on the NYSE.

