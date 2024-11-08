Redwire price target raised to $13 from $10 at Roth MKM

Roth MKM raised the firm’s price target on Redwire (RDW) to $13 from $10 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company reported continued Q3 revenue growth and maintained positive EBITDA, reflecting its solid execution, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Roth adds it is encouraged by Redwire’s growth in the submitted bid value in the quarter to $1B, indicating a rapidly expanding market opportunity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.