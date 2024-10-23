Redwire launches investigation to ISS with BMS to study drugs with PIL-BOX

Redwire Corporation (RDW) announced that it is launching an investigation to the International Space Station ISS in partnership with global leading biopharmaceutical company Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) BMS to study model small molecule compounds using Redwire’s pharmaceutical drug development platform PIL-BOX . The research being conducted with BMS has the potential to enhance drug stability, streamline manufacturing processes, and improve efficiencies across various therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology, and cardiovascular disease. Additionally, Redwire will be launching a PIL-BOX investigation in partnership with pharmaceutical startup company ExesaLibero Pharma to study the novel drug ELP-004, which prevents excess bone removal associated with numerous diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis, multiple myeloma, and breast and prostate cancers. These newest spaceflight investigations further establish PIL-BOX as the premier space pharmaceutical research platform with 16 PIL-BOXes flown to date and 12 more set to launch on the next commercial resupply mission to the ISS. “We are grateful for our partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb and ExesaLibero Pharma, along with the support from NASA and the ISS National Lab, as we continue to operate Redwire’s PIL-BOX platform for reliably manufacturing pharmaceutical crystals in space,” said John Vellinger, President of In-Space Industries at Redwire. “These newest investigations, coupled with the success of previous PIL-BOX investigations over the past year, are enabling us to leverage the microgravity environment to conduct cutting-edge research to improve human health on Earth.”

