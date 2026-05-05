Redwire Gears Up to Report Q1 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Redwire Corporation RDW is scheduled to release first-quarter 2026 results on May 6, after market close. The company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 118.75% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors That Might Have Impacted RDW's Q1 Earnings

Redwire’s first-quarter 2026 earnings are likely to have benefited from solid demand across its space infrastructure and defense technology businesses, supported by growth in spacecraft platforms, sensors and payload offerings.



The company’s earnings are anticipated to have gained from rising contract activity, aided by a healthy backlog and continued momentum in government and national security programs. Growth in commercial and civil space opportunities, including satellite proliferation and in-space manufacturing initiatives, is also likely to have contributed to the quarter’s performance.



Ongoing progress in solar array systems, docking infrastructure and autonomous platforms, coupled with steady revenue recognition from long-term contracts, may support RDW’s quarterly results.



However, higher operating costs, particularly related to research and development, are likely to have weighed on the bottom line.

Q1 Expectations for RDW

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at a loss of 16 cents per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 20%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $103.5 million, which suggests a year-over-year rise of 68.5%.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts for RDW

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Redwire this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here, as you will see below.

Redwire Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Redwire Corporation price-eps-surprise | Redwire Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +22.58%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Redwire carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Another Stock to Consider

Investors may also consider the following player from the same sector, as this has the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



Curtiss-Wright Corporation CW is expected to report its first-quarter 2026 earnings on May 6, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.72% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



CW’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 14%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at $3.32 per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 17.7%.

Recent Defense Releases

RTX Corporation’s RTX first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of $1.78 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.52 by 17%. The bottom line improved 21.1% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $1.47.



Quarterly revenues came in at $22.08 billion, up 8.7% from $20.31 billion in the year-ago period. Sales also beat the consensus mark of $21.56 billion by 2.43%



Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $6.14 per share, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.08 by 1%. The bottom line also improved 1.3% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $6.06.



NOC’s total sales of $9.88 billion in the first quarter outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.79 billion by 1%. The top line also rose 4.4% from $9.47 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.

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Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RTX Corporation (RTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Redwire Corporation (RDW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.