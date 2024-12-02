Redwire expands European operations, opens office in Warsaw

Redwire (RDW) Corporation announced the opening of a regional office in Warsaw, expanding the company’s European operations to deliver space solutions to a global customer base. Redwire’s Poland office will provide specification and design as well as assembly, integration, and testing support for the company’s International Berthing and Docking Mechanism. Redwire’s IBDM technology will enable autonomous spacecraft docking for the Gateway lunar space station’s International Habitat, and iterations of this system could also support other elements of the Gateway as well as low Earth orbit spacecraft and commercial space stations. Additionally, Redwire will partner with Polish universities, medical research institutions, and pharmaceutical companies to leverage the company’s trailblazing microgravity capabilities on the International Space Station. With a key objective to recruit local talent, Redwire has hired Marcin Dobrowolski as General Manager of the Polish office. Dobrowolski brings more than a decade of experience in the aerospace industry, with a proven track record of leadership and operational excellence. Prior to joining Redwire, Dobrowolski held leadership roles at PIAP Space and Thales Alenia Space. Dobrowolski has a deep expertise in mechanical engineering and space robotics, along with experience leading major projects for commercial and government space programs.

