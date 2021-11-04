Redwire Corporation's (NYSE:RDW) Profit Outlook

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$16m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$34m, moving it further away from breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Redwire's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Expectations from some of the American Aerospace & Defense analysts is that Redwire is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$23m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 72% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NYSE:RDW Earnings Per Share Growth November 4th 2021

Underlying developments driving Redwire's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, take into account that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Redwire is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

