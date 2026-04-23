Redwire Corporation (RDW) Surges 15.7%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Redwire Corporation (RDW) shares ended the last trading session 15.7% higher at $11.93. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 13.9% gain over the past four weeks.

Redwire has partnered with the Washington Commanders as a drone technology sponsor, highlighting a shared focus on supporting U.S. military personnel while reinforcing Redwire’s role in advancing domestic drone capabilities.



The stock surge also reflects broader investor optimism, driven by rising global security tensions and increasing demand for advanced military and defense technologies.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.16 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +20%. Revenues are expected to be $103.48 million, up 68.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Redwire Corporation, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on RDW going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Redwire Corporation is a member of the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry. One other stock in the same industry, L3Harris (LHX), finished the last trading session 2.5% lower at $331.66. LHX has returned -3.2% over the past month.

For L3Harris, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -1.3% over the past month to $2.53. This represents a change of +5% from what the company reported a year ago. L3Harris currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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Redwire Corporation (RDW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.