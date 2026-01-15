Redwire Corporation (RDW) Soars 8.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Redwire Corporation (RDW) shares soared 8.7% in the last trading session to close at $11.02. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 53.9% gain over the past four weeks.

On Jan. 13, 2026, Redwire Corporation announced the sunsetting of the Edge Autonomy brand and the full integration of its uncrewed aerial systems and related defense technologies under the Redwire name. As part of this move, the company introduced a simplified business structure with two operating segments, Space and Defense Tech, aimed at improving visibility into its core capabilities across space and defense markets and strengthening its overall strategic positioning.



Under the new structure, the Space segment will focus on spacecraft, large-scale space infrastructure, and microgravity solutions, while the Defense Tech segment will concentrate on combat-proven autonomous systems, sensors, and ISR technologies for U.S. and allied forces. The alignment reflects the successful integration of Edge Autonomy, acquired in June 2025, and is expected to enhance execution, improve customer clarity and support Redwire’s ability to deliver advanced multi-domain solutions, reinforcing confidence in its long-term growth outlook.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.16 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +75.8%. Revenues are expected to be $100.51 million, up 44.5% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Redwire Corporation, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on RDW going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Redwire Corporation is part of the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry. L3Harris (LHX), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.5% higher at $342.85. LHX has returned 20.6% in the past month.

L3Harris' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $2.79. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -19.6%. L3Harris currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

