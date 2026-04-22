Redwire Corp Stock Gains 16% On Multi-Year Marketing Partnership With Washington Commanders

(RTTNews) - Stock of Redwire Corporation (RDW) is rising about 16 percent on Wednesday morning trading after the company announced a multi-year marketing partnership with the Washington Commanders to support U.S. service members, veterans and their families.

The company's shares are currently trading at $12.04 on the New York Stock Exchange, up 16.97 percent. The stock opened at $10.73 and has climbed as high as $12.24 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $4.87 to $22.25.

As part of this agreement, Redwire and the Commanders will work together on military appreciation initiatives, including community events and recognition programs honoring service members and their families.

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