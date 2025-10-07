Redwire Appoints Chris Edmunds As CFO

(RTTNews) - Redwire Corp. (RDW), an integrated aerospace and defense company, on Tuesday announced that it has appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer Chris Edmunds as Chief Financial Officer

Chris Edmunds will take over from Jonathan Baliff, who will retire on November 30. Baliff will serve as a consultant through December 2026 to support a smooth transition.

Edmunds brings around two decades of experience and has previously served at Ernst & Young.

In the pre-market trading, Redwire is 1.11% higher at $11.34 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.