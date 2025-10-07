Markets
Redwire Appoints Chris Edmunds As CFO

October 07, 2025 — 08:12 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Redwire Corp. (RDW), an integrated aerospace and defense company, on Tuesday announced that it has appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer Chris Edmunds as Chief Financial Officer

Chris Edmunds will take over from Jonathan Baliff, who will retire on November 30. Baliff will serve as a consultant through December 2026 to support a smooth transition.

Edmunds brings around two decades of experience and has previously served at Ernst & Young.

In the pre-market trading, Redwire is 1.11% higher at $11.34 on the New York Stock Exchange.

