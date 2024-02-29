News & Insights

Reducing emissions is responsibility of G20 nations, UN's Guterres says

Credit: REUTERS/Robertson S Henry

February 29, 2024 — 07:20 pm EST

KINGSTOWN, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Feb 29 (Reuters) - It is "essentially" the responsibility of G20 nations who are the largest pollutors to slash their carbon emissions, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres told press on Thursday.

Guterres, speaking ahead of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) summit in Saint Vincent, said "more climate justice" was needed, including reasonable financing costs for developing countries to protect themselves from climate change.

