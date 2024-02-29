Reducing emissions is responsibility of G20 nations, UN's Guterres says

KINGSTOWN, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Feb 29 (Reuters) - It is "essentially" the responsibility of G20 nations who are the largest pollutors to slash their carbon emissions, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres told press on Thursday.

Guterres, speaking ahead of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) summit in Saint Vincent, said "more climate justice" was needed, including reasonable financing costs for developing countries to protect themselves from climate change.

(Reporting by Robertson S. Henry; Editing by Sarah Morland)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.