Reduced sanctions risk and steadier supply boost Kazakhstan's CPC Blend

MOSCOW, May 31 (Reuters) - Prices for Kazakhstan's CPC Blend oil grade have risen this year compared to 2022 as a reduced risk of sanctions and more stable supplies have won back buyers, three traders said and Reuters calculations showed.

The average discount for CPC Blend oil cargoes BFO-CPC has narrowed to $3.7 per barrel so far this year from minus $6.5 per barrel on average for January-May 2022 and minus $5.2 per barrel against dated Brent for the whole of last year, Reuters data showed.

CPC Blend oil cargoes traded at a discount of $11 per barrel last May after unplanned maintenance on the CPC terminal and concerns Russian oil flowing via the route could mean Western sanctions covered all supplies that use it.

The U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) clarified in November that oil transiting through and offloaded from Russia but certified as originating in another country would not be subject to sanctions.

One trader in the Mediterranean oil market, speaking on condition of anonymity, said CPC Blend was still considered risky, but its image had improved.

Kazakhstan does not have its own sea ports to export to international markets, which means more than 90% of its oil is exported via Russian ports as transit volumes.

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) has its end point in Russia's Yuzhnaya Ozereyevka near Novorossiisk.

Known as the CPC offshore terminal, it last year repeatedly suspended oil loadings, but is now loading some 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd), or more than 1% of global crude oil supply.

This year oil loadings from CPC Terminal have gone smoothly apart from short suspensions caused by weather conditions.

In May, nearly 2 million tonnes of CPC Blend were shipped to Italy. Most of vessels were fixed for delivery to Trieste, which is a transit point for oil supplies to Austria, Germany and the Czech Republic via the TAL pipeline.

About 700,000 tonnes were shipped to Greece. Some 500,000 tonnes were sent to the Netherlands, according to Refinitiv data.

About 1.4 million tonnes of CPC Blend were fixed for journeys to Asia, including China, India and South Korea, according to Refinitiv Eikon.

The main shareholders in CPC are Russian pipeline operator Transneft with a 24% stake, Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas with 19%, and the Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company with 15%.

Others include LUKARCO B.V (12.5%), Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company (7.5%), Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited (7.5%) and Eni International (N.A.) N.V. S.a.r.l. (2%).

(Editing by Barbara Lewis)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.