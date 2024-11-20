News & Insights

Stocks

Redsun Services Unveils Board Leadership Structure

November 20, 2024 — 05:41 am EST

Redsun Services Group Ltd (HK:1971) has released an update.

Redsun Services Group Ltd has announced the composition of its board of directors, highlighting key roles within its audit, nomination, and remuneration committees. Notable appointments include Mr. Zeng Junkai as Non-Executive Director and committee chairman, and Mr. Zhao Xianbo as an Independent Non-executive Director. This leadership structure is pivotal for investors keeping an eye on governance and strategic direction.

