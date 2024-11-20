News & Insights

Redsun Services Appoints New Auditor Amid Fee Dispute

November 20, 2024 — 05:41 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Redsun Services Group Ltd (HK:1971) has released an update.

Redsun Services Group Ltd has announced a change of auditor, with Ernst & Young resigning due to a disagreement on audit fees and CCTH CPA Limited being appointed as their replacement. The company assures stakeholders that this transition will not affect the financial audit for the year ending December 2024. The decision is aimed at enhancing the cost-effectiveness of the audit process.

