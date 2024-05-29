Redsun Services Announces Secretary Leadership Change

Redsun Services Group Ltd (HK:1971) has released an update.

Redsun Services Group Limited has announced a change in its leadership team, with Mr. Li Yonggang stepping down as joint company secretary and Mr. Jia Hongbo taking over from 29 May 2024. Mr. Jia brings over 18 years of engineering management experience and 8 years in corporate governance to his new role. The company has expressed its appreciation for Mr. Li’s contributions and assured that his resignation is amicable, with no issues that shareholders or the Hong Kong Stock Exchange need to be concerned about.

