Redsun Properties Reports Strong Sales Performance

Redsun Properties Group Ltd. reported unaudited contracted sales of RMB621 million for November 2024, with a sales area of 47,160 square meters and an average selling price of RMB13,175 per square meter. From January to November 2024, the company achieved aggregate contracted sales of RMB8.02 billion over 591,952 square meters, at an average price of RMB13,547 per square meter. These figures reflect the company’s ongoing performance in the real estate market.

