Redsun Properties Appoints New Executive Director

November 20, 2024 — 05:40 am EST

Redsun Properties Group Ltd. (HK:1996) has released an update.

Redsun Properties Group Ltd. has appointed Ms. Hu Fang as an executive director, effective November 20, 2024. With over 30 years of experience in finance, auditing, and legal fields, Ms. Hu will also join the company’s remuneration committee while continuing her role as Chief Risk Control Officer. Her extensive background and expertise are expected to contribute significantly to the company’s strategic growth.

