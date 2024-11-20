Redsun Properties Appoints New Executive Director

Redsun Properties Group Ltd. (HK:1996) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Redsun Properties Group Ltd. has appointed Ms. Hu Fang as an executive director, effective November 20, 2024. With over 30 years of experience in finance, auditing, and legal fields, Ms. Hu will also join the company’s remuneration committee while continuing her role as Chief Risk Control Officer. Her extensive background and expertise are expected to contribute significantly to the company’s strategic growth.

For further insights into HK:1996 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.