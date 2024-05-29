Redsun Properties Announces Secretary Change

Redsun Properties Group Ltd. (HK:1996) has released an update.

Redsun Properties Group Ltd. has announced a change in its corporate structure, with Mr. Li Yonggang resigning from his role as joint company secretary effective May 29, 2024. He will be succeeded by Mr. Jia Hongbo, who brings over 18 years of engineering management and 8 years in corporate governance. The company expressed appreciation for Mr. Li’s contributions and is welcoming Mr. Jia, who has a robust background with the company’s controlling shareholder, Hong Yang Group.

