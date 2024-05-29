News & Insights

Stocks

Redsun Properties Announces Secretary Change

May 29, 2024 — 06:13 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Redsun Properties Group Ltd. (HK:1996) has released an update.

Redsun Properties Group Ltd. has announced a change in its corporate structure, with Mr. Li Yonggang resigning from his role as joint company secretary effective May 29, 2024. He will be succeeded by Mr. Jia Hongbo, who brings over 18 years of engineering management and 8 years in corporate governance. The company expressed appreciation for Mr. Li’s contributions and is welcoming Mr. Jia, who has a robust background with the company’s controlling shareholder, Hong Yang Group.

For further insights into HK:1996 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.