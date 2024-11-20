News & Insights

Redsun Properties Announces Board and Committee Roles

November 20, 2024 — 06:12 am EST

Redsun Properties Group Ltd. (HK:1996) has released an update.

Redsun Properties Group Ltd. has announced the composition of its board of directors, including both executive and independent non-executive members. The board’s structure, with specific roles in audit, nomination, and remuneration committees, reflects the company’s governance framework. This update may interest investors keeping an eye on corporate leadership and oversight at Redsun.

