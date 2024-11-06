News & Insights

Redsun Properties Achieves Strong Sales in 2024

November 06, 2024 — 03:43 am EST

Redsun Properties Group Ltd. (HK:1996) has released an update.

Redsun Properties Group Ltd. reported contracted sales of RMB723 million in October 2024, with a total sales area of 44,455 square meters and an average price of RMB16,267 per square meter. From January to October 2024, the company’s aggregate sales reached RMB7.40 billion, spanning 544,792 square meters at an average price of RMB13,579 per square meter. These figures highlight the company’s consistent performance in the real estate market.

