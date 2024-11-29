Redstone Resources Sees Strong Shareholder Support

Redstone Resources Limited (AU:RDS) has released an update.

Redstone Resources Limited announced that all resolutions at their 2024 Annual General Meeting were successfully passed, showcasing solid shareholder support. Notably, these resolutions included the re-election of key directors and approval of strategic options issuance. This positive outcome reflects confidence in the company’s leadership and future growth plans.

