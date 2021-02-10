Redrow first-half profit up 11% on high demand for suburban homes

Feb 10 (Reuters) - British homebuilder Redrow RDW.L reported an 11% rise in first-half profit on Wednesday, helped by demand for its suburban homes.

The company, which started scaling back its London operations last year to focus on high-return regional businesses, said pre-tax profit rose to 174 million pounds ($240.36 million) in the six months to Dec. 27.

($1 = 0.7239 pounds)

