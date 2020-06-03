US Markets

Redpoint eventures, Valor invest in Brazilian bike company Tembici

Contributor
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Published

Brazilian bike-sharing company Tembici has raised $47 million in its second finance round to roll out electric bikes and expand services, as the coronavirus pandemic is likely to draw more people to commute by bike, it said on Wednesday.

SAO PAULO, June 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian bike-sharing company Tembici has raised $47 million in its second finance round to roll out electric bikes and expand services, as the coronavirus pandemic is likely to draw more people to commute by bike, it said on Wednesday.

The funding round was led by venture capital investors Valor Capital Group and Redpoint eventures, besides existing investor Joa Investimentos. International Finance Corp, the private investment arm of the World Bank, has also invested in Tembici.

Carlos Leiria Pinto, IFC Brazil country manager, said in a statement he believes that micromobility solutions will be critical in the post-pandemic context.

Tembici will use the proceeds to expand its fleet in cities it already operates and also to implement electric bicycles, its chief executive, Tomás Martins, said.

Founded in 2010, Tembici operates in the Brazilian cities of Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Recife, Porto Alegre and Salvador, and in Buenos Aires and Santiago.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    May 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular