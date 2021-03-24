Markets

Redline Communications Q4 Loss Widens

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Wireless network company Redline Communications Group Inc. (RDL.TO) on Wednesday posted fourth-quarter net loss of $1.64 million or $0.10 per share, wider than net loss of $1.32 million or $0.08 per share in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $1.57 million in the quarter, compared to a loss of $884 thousand in the year-ago period.

Quarterly revenues fell 7 percent to $4.7 million from $5 million in the prior-year period, impacted by customers' limited access to sites, delay in customer purchasing decisions and longer supplier lead times.

Revenues were also affected by a 13 percent decline in order bookings to $5.5 million from $6.3 million in the comparable quarter last year.

