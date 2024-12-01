Redivium Limited Updates Securities Issue Proposal

Hannans Limited (AU:RIL) has released an update.

Redivium Limited has updated its proposal to issue non-renounceable pro-rata securities, in line with the prospectus lodged with the ASX on December 2, 2024. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance its capital base and potentially attract more investors. The announcement reflects Redivium’s ongoing commitment to transparent communication with its stakeholders.

