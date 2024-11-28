Redivium Limited Unveils Massive Share Issuance Plan

Hannans Limited (AU:RIL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Redivium Limited has announced a substantial issuance of over 3.3 billion fully paid ordinary shares through a non-renounceable pro rata offer, scheduled to close on December 20, 2024. This move is poised to capture the interest of investors keen on capitalizing on new stock opportunities before the year’s end.

For further insights into AU:RIL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.