Redivium Limited Trading Halt for Major Update

November 13, 2024 — 08:40 pm EST

Hannans Limited (AU:RIL) has released an update.

Redivium Limited (ASX:RIL) has requested a trading halt on its securities pending a significant operations update and a potential material fundraising transaction. The halt will remain effective until an announcement is made or normal trading resumes on November 18, 2024. Investors are keenly awaiting details on these developments which may impact the company’s market position.

