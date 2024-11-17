Redivium Limited Suspends Trading for Key Update

Hannans Limited (AU:RIL) has released an update.

Redivium Limited has announced a voluntary suspension of its securities from trading on the ASX as the company prepares to release an important operational update and details of a capital raise. The suspension is expected to last until November 22, 2024, or until the announcement is made. This strategic move aims to provide Redivium with the necessary time to finalize its plans and communicate effectively with the market.

