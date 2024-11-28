News & Insights

Redivium Limited Reports Successful AGM Resolutions

November 28, 2024 — 04:18 am EST

Hannans Limited (AU:RIL) has released an update.

Redivium Limited announced that all resolutions were passed at its 2024 Annual General Meeting. The meeting saw strong support for various proposals, including the re-election of directors and approval of previous option issues. This outcome reflects positively on Redivium’s strategic direction and could influence investor sentiment.

