Redivium Limited Reports Successful AGM Resolutions

Redivium Limited announced that all resolutions were passed at its 2024 Annual General Meeting. The meeting saw strong support for various proposals, including the re-election of directors and approval of previous option issues. This outcome reflects positively on Redivium’s strategic direction and could influence investor sentiment.

