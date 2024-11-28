News & Insights

Redivium Limited Launches Entitlement Offer to Raise $3.39 Million

Hannans Limited (AU:RIL) has released an update.

Redivium Limited is launching a pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement offer to raise approximately $3.39 million, allowing eligible shareholders to purchase new shares at a significant discount. This move aims to support the company’s ongoing UK project and provide additional working capital. Euroz Hartleys Limited and Leeuwin Wealth Pty Ltd are appointed as joint lead managers for this offer.

