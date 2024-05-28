Redishred Capital Shows Resilient Growth Amid Challenges

Redishred Capital (TSE:KUT) has released an update.

Redishred Capital Corp. reports a strong start to 2024 with a 12% growth in shredding revenue and a notable 47% increase in their digital imaging business, despite a 15% decline in overall EBITDA due to lower paper prices. The company saw a substantial rise in operational earnings, with EBITDA less net recycling revenue up by 31% from the previous year. However, free cash flow dropped significantly by 64%, primarily due to the timing of capital expenditures and lower recycling revenues.

