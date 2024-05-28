News & Insights

Stocks

Redishred Capital Shows Resilient Growth Amid Challenges

May 28, 2024 — 05:11 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Redishred Capital (TSE:KUT) has released an update.

Redishred Capital Corp. reports a strong start to 2024 with a 12% growth in shredding revenue and a notable 47% increase in their digital imaging business, despite a 15% decline in overall EBITDA due to lower paper prices. The company saw a substantial rise in operational earnings, with EBITDA less net recycling revenue up by 31% from the previous year. However, free cash flow dropped significantly by 64%, primarily due to the timing of capital expenditures and lower recycling revenues.

For further insights into TSE:KUT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.