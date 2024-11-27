News & Insights

Stocks

Redishred Capital Reports Strong Q3 Results and Expansion

November 27, 2024 — 06:10 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Redishred Capital (TSE:KUT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Redishred Capital Corp. reported impressive Q3 2024 financial results with a 16% increase in revenue to $17.9 million CAD and a 35% growth in consolidated EBITDA, driven by strong shredding revenue. The company’s corporate locations also saw significant growth, with revenue rising by 17% and EBITDA increasing by 19%, supported by continued shredding sales. Additionally, Redishred expanded its operations by acquiring Confidential Shredding LLC, enhancing their service offerings in New Jersey and New York.

For further insights into TSE:KUT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.