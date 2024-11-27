Redishred Capital Reports Strong Q3 Results and Expansion

Redishred Capital (TSE:KUT) has released an update.

Redishred Capital Corp. reported impressive Q3 2024 financial results with a 16% increase in revenue to $17.9 million CAD and a 35% growth in consolidated EBITDA, driven by strong shredding revenue. The company’s corporate locations also saw significant growth, with revenue rising by 17% and EBITDA increasing by 19%, supported by continued shredding sales. Additionally, Redishred expanded its operations by acquiring Confidential Shredding LLC, enhancing their service offerings in New Jersey and New York.

