Redhook Brewery, Montlake Futures partner for Montlake Gameday Gold Lager

November 21, 2024 — 08:16 am EST

Redhook Ale Brewery officially presents their new partnership with the Montlake Futures NIL Collective, supporting student-athletes at the University of Washington. Together, they launched Montlake Gameday Gold Lager, the Official Beer of the Montlake Futures NIL Collective. This unique lager stands out as the only beer dedicated to supporting UW student athletes. Montlake Gameday Gold Lager debuted at Husky Stadium during home games and is available at Redhook Brewlab and Seattle-area grocery stores. This strategic partnership aims to empower UW student-athletes and strengthen UW Athletics while offering fans a new, delicious lager.

