Redhook Brewery, Montlake Futures partner for Montlake Gameday Gold Lager

Redhook Ale Brewery officially presents their new partnership with the Montlake Futures NIL Collective, supporting student-athletes at the University of Washington. Together, they launched Montlake Gameday Gold Lager, the Official Beer of the Montlake Futures NIL Collective. This unique lager stands out as the only beer dedicated to supporting UW student athletes. Montlake Gameday Gold Lager debuted at Husky Stadium during home games and is available at Redhook Brewlab and Seattle-area grocery stores. This strategic partnership aims to empower UW student-athletes and strengthen UW Athletics while offering fans a new, delicious lager.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on TLRY:
- Tilray launches 2024 Holiday Cannabis Gift Guide
- Tilray Brands presents 2024 holiday spirits, craft beverage gift guide
- Rising High: Cannabis firms report quarterly earnings
- Tilray’s Blue Point Brewing expands winter seasonal lineup
- Tilray Medical launches first commercial German grown medical cannabis products
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.