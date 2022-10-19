Markets
RDHL

RedHill's Oral Antiviral, Opaganib, Granted New COVID-19 Treatment Patent

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) said that the United States Patent and Trademark Office or USPTO has granted new method of use patent that protects the administration of opaganib for the inhibition of a disease caused by a coronavirus in a subgroup population of patients requiring a fraction of inspired oxygen or FiO2 up to and including 60% at baseline.

The new patent, expiring in 2041, titled "Sphingosine Kinase 2 Inhibitor for Treating Coronavirus Infection in Moderately Severe Patients with Pneumonia", protects the results from a post-hoc analysis from the global Phase 2/3 study in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 pneumonia.

The analysis of 251 study participants requiring a FiO2 up to and including 60% at baseline (54% of study participants) demonstrated that treatment with oral opaganib resulted in a 62% reduction in mortality, improved outcomes in time to room air and median time to hospital discharge, and a reduced likelihood of intubation and mechanical ventilation in this large group of hospitalized, moderately severe COVID-19 patients.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RDHL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular