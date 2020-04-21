RedHill's Oncology Candidate to be Tested for Coronavirus

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. RDHL announced that it has entered into an agreement with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), which is part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

RedHill will provide NIAID with its investigational candidate RHB-107 (upamostat, WX-671)1 for non-clinical testing to evaluate the candidate’s activity against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Shares of RedHill were up 13.1% following this news on Monday. In fact, the stock has rallied 17.9% so far this year against the industry’s decline of 13.8%.



Per the company, NIAID selected RHB-107, a serine protease inhibitor, for in vitro testing after it evaluated data on the candidate’s possible mechanism of action and potential activity against SARS-CoV-2.

We note that RHB-107 is RedHill’s second investigational drug that is being evaluated for COVID-19. The company is also evaluating its novel investigational candidate, opaganib, in pre-clinical studies as a potential treatment for COVID-19.

Last week, RedHill submitted an investigational new drug (IND) application to the FDA for beginning a clinical study on opaganib to treat adults diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Meanwhile, a compassionate use program for opaganib is currently underway in Israel to evaluate patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection. Several patients have been treated to date with preliminary positive outcomes.

With the coronavirus pandemic infecting more than 2.5 million people worldwide and killing more than 170,000, several large and smaller pharma/biotech companies are racing ahead to successfully develop a treatment or vaccine to combat the disease.

Earlier this month, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals BCRX initiated enrollment in a clinical study on its pipeline candidate galidesivir for treating patients with the novel coronavirus disease.

Notably, a few other companies are also evaluating their marketed drugs in studies to address the deadly COVID-19. These include Roche’s RHHBY rheumatoid arthritis (RA) drug Actemra and Regeneron/Sanofi’s SNY RA drug Kevzara.

We remain optimistic about the developments in the pharma sector as several companies are coordinating with global authorities on rolling out a treatment as early as possible to neutralize this deadly virus.

