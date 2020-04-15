RedHill (RDHL) Soars: Stock Adds 9.2% in Session

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. RDHL was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 9% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company — as the stock is now up 72.6% in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen no estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

RedHill currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Another stock worth considering in the Medical sector is Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated CORT, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

