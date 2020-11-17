RedHill (RDHL) Closes Enrollment for Phase II Coronavirus Study

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. RDHL announced that it has completed enrollment in the phase II study on opaganib (Yeliva, ABC294640) in patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19 pneumonia. Top-line data from the study areexpected in the coming weeks.

A parallel global phase II/III study on orally administered opaganib for severe COVID-19 is about 50% enrolled and on track to enroll all 270 patients.Top-line data are expected in the first quarter of 2021. The study is focused on efficacy evaluation.

The company is compiling a robust data set to support the planned emergency use applications, expected as early as the next quarter. Opaganib has a unique dual anti-inflammatory and antiviral activity, which acts on the cause and effect of the COVID-19 disease with host cell targeting. This helps in minimizing thepotential for resistance due to viral mutations.

Shares of the company have soared 32.4% so far this year against the industry’s decline of 3%.

Notably, opaganib is also being evaluated in a phase IIa study for treating advanced cholangiocarcinoma and in a phase II study for addressing prostate cancer.

Currently, there are no FDA-approved treatments for the severe illness caused by SARS-CoV-2. The pharma/biotech sector is racing against time to develop treatments and vaccines for curing the contagion.

Regeneron REGN initiated studies on its novel investigational antibody "cocktail" treatment REGN-COV2, which is designed to prevent and treat the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The company released first data in September 2020, which showed that REGN-COV2 reduced viral load and the time to alleviate symptoms in non-hospitalized patients with COVID-19. REGN-COV2 also showed positive trends in reducing medical visits.

Pharma giant Eli Lilly LLY is also making painstaking efforts to develop several potential neutralizing antibodies for the treatment of COVID-19. In November 2020, Lilly’s antibody therapy was granted an emergency use authorization by the FDA for treating Covid-19, widening access to a treatment that early data suggest is effective in keeping people infected with coronavirus out of the hospital. Meanwhile, in October, Vir Biotechnology, Inc. VIR and GlaxoSmithKline plc. announced the global expansion to phase III of the COMET-ICE study evaluating investigational monoclonal antibody, VIR-7831, for the early treatment of COVID-19 in patients who are at high risk of hospitalization.

