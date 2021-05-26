RedHill Gets Allowances For US Patent Applications Covering Opaganib, RHB-107 For COVID-19

(RTTNews) - RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) said that it has received two notices of allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office or USPTO covering opaganib and RHB-107 or upamostat as methods for the treatment of COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The two patents protect opaganib and RHB-107 for the treatment of COVID-19 until at least 2041 once granted, the company said.

The company has also filed for protection under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) and has the option of applying in the member countries thereof.

The enrollment in opaganib's global phase 2/3 study in hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 is almost 100% complete.

RHB-107's ongoing Phase 2/3 study is enrolling U.S. non-hospitalized patients with symptomatic COVID-19 that do not require supplemental oxygen.

Both opaganib and RHB-107 are novel COVID-19 therapeutic candidates, in oral pill form, with dual mechanism of action effects. Both are host-targeted and are therefore expected to be effective against emerging viral variants with various mutations in the spike protein, the company said.

