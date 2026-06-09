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RDHL

RedHill: FDA Grants Rare Pediatric Disease Designation To Opaganib

June 09, 2026 — 08:08 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) announced the FDA has granted rare pediatric disease designation to opaganib for treatment of neuroblastoma. The rare pediatric disease designation to opaganib provides for a Priority Review Voucher, subject to certain conditions.

Opaganib has received Orphan Drug designation from the FDA for the treatment of neuroblastoma and cholangiocarcinoma. Opaganib also has a Phase 1 chemoradiotherapy study protocol ready for FDA-IND submission.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqCM, RedHill shares are down 21.57 percent to $0.80.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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