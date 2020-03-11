RedHill Biopharma To Explore Opaganib, RHB-107 For Treatment Of COVID-19

(RTTNews) - RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) said the company is actively pursuing an exploratory program intended to evaluate the activity of opaganib and RHB-107, individually and in combination with hydroxychloroquine and other compounds in the treatment of COVID-19.

Opaganib, a sphingosine kinase-2 selective inhibitor with anticancer and anti-inflammatory activities, received Orphan Drug designation from the U.S. FDA for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma. The company said preliminary data from the open-label Phase 1/2a study has indicated a signal of activity in a number of subjects with advanced cholangiocarcinoma. Recruitment for the second arm of the Phase 1/2a study has been initiated. RedHill also plans to add a third arm to the study, evaluating opaganib in combination with RHB-107.

An investigator-sponsored Phase 2 study evaluating opaganib in prostate cancer has been initiated. The study is planned to enroll up to 60 patients.

Shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. were up 8% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

