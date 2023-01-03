RedHill Biopharma Reports Positive Data From Phase 2 Study Of RHB-107 In Symptomatic COVID-19

(RTTNews) - RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) announced publication of positive data from a Phase 2 study of once-daily oral investigational RHB-107 in non-hospitalized symptomatic COVID-19 patients. The company said the study showed that RHB-107 successfully met the primary endpoint of safety and tolerability and delivered promising efficacy results, despite the small number of patients in each treatment group, including faster recovery from severe COVID-19 symptoms and 100% reduction in hospitalization due to COVID-19.

RedHill Biopharma said advanced discussions are ongoing regarding inclusion of once-daily oral RHB-107 in a multinational platform trial for COVID-19 outpatients.

Shares of RedHill Biopharma are up 19% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

