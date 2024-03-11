RedHill Biopharma Receives New Patent For H. Pylori Treatment Talicia

(RTTNews) - RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) Monday said the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted new patent for Talicia indicated for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection.

The patent covering Talicia as an all-in-one fixed-dose combination of amoxicillin, omeprazole and rifabutin is expected to provide protection for Talicia until February 12, 2034.

H. pylori infection affects about 35 percent of the U.S. population. About 25-40 percent of patients remain H. pylori-positive due to high resistance of H. pylori to antibiotics.

Talicia, the only low-dose rifabutin-based therapy approved for the treatment of H. pylori infection, is designed to address H. pylori's high resistance to other antibiotics.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.