News & Insights

Markets
RDHL

RedHill Biopharma Receives New Patent For H. Pylori Treatment Talicia

March 11, 2024 — 07:56 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) Monday said the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted new patent for Talicia indicated for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection.

The patent covering Talicia as an all-in-one fixed-dose combination of amoxicillin, omeprazole and rifabutin is expected to provide protection for Talicia until February 12, 2034.

H. pylori infection affects about 35 percent of the U.S. population. About 25-40 percent of patients remain H. pylori-positive due to high resistance of H. pylori to antibiotics.

Talicia, the only low-dose rifabutin-based therapy approved for the treatment of H. pylori infection, is designed to address H. pylori's high resistance to other antibiotics.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RDHL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.