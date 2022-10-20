RedHill Biopharma (RDHL) Up on New Patent for COVID-19 Candidate

RedHill Biopharma RDHL surged 46.6% on Oct 19 after the company reported that it has been granted a further method of use patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its investigational pipeline COVID-19 candidate, opaganib.

The new patent for opaganib, which expires in 2041, aims to inhibit COVID-19 in a subgroup of patients with pneumonia, requiring supplemental oxygen at a fraction of inspired oxygen (FiO2) up to and including 60%.

The patent protects data from a global post-hoc analysis from the phase II/III double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating opaganib in adult hospitalized COVID-19 patients with pneumonia.

In the study, which analyzed 251 patients requiring FiO2 up to and including 60%, administration of oral opaganib resulted in a 62% reduction in mortality, improved outcome in median time to hospital discharge and a reduction in the likelihood of intubation and mechanical ventilation in the hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Opaganib, an oral pill with dual anti-inflammatory and antiviral activity, has exhibited reduced mortality, improved RNA clearance and faster recovery time for hospitalized COVID-9 patients.

However, RedHill’s stock has declined 73.6% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s fall of 27.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Investors must also note that earlier this year, RedHill reported that opaganib was also observed to have potent in vitro efficacy against the Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant while maintaining host cell viability. The study was conducted by the University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center.

Opaganib is also being evaluated as a treatment option for Influenza H1N1 and has demonstrated potent in-vitro inhibition of the disease, at low concentrations, with no evidence of toxicity.

It is also being evaluated in a phase II study for treating cholangiocarcinoma (CCA). The results of the study are expected in the third quarter of 2022.

Apart from opaganib, RedHill is also evaluating another orally-administered drug candidate, RHB-107, in a phase III study, for treating non-hospitalized symptomatic COVID-19 patients. The candidate is being developed as a potential treatment in the early course of COVID-19. RHB-107 is also being developed for multiple other cancer indications and inflammatory gastrointestinal diseases.

