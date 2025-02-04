RedHill Biopharma Launches Phase 2 Trial For Advanced Prostate Cancer Treatment

(RTTNews) - RedHill Biopharma (RDHL) Tuesday announced that it has launched a Phase 2 trial to assess opaganib's ability to enhance darolutamide in treating metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer or mCRPC.

Supported by Bayer and the Ramsay Hospital Research Foundation, the 80-patient study, led by Professor Lisa Horvath, aims to improve 12-month radiographic progression-free survival. Using the PCPro biomarker, it targets patients resistant to standard treatment.

Opaganib, a sphingosine kinase-2 (SPHK2) inhibitor, may help overcome drug resistance. With prostate cancer affecting 1.5 million people annually, this research could lead to a breakthrough in managing treatment-resistant mCRPC and improving patient outcomes.

RDHL closed Tuesday's trading at $5.82 up 1.22 percent or $0.07 on the Nasdaq.

