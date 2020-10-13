Markets
RedHill Biopharma Enters Into Collaborations To Expand Manufacturing For Opaganib

(RTTNews) - RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) said Tuesday it has entered into collaborations with two specialist pharmaceutical manufacturers in Europe and Canada to ramp-up manufacturing of Opaganib to support potential emergency use applications and subsequent demand. Opaganib is currently in global Phase 2/3 and U.S. Phase 2 studies for severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

Opaganib is a first-in-class, orally-administered, sphingosine kinase-2 or SK2 selective inhibitor with demonstrated dual anti-inflammatory and antiviral activity that targets a host cell component, potentially minimizing the likelihood of viral resistance.

The late-stage development program for Opaganib in patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia include a U.S. Phase 2 study, NCT04414618, ongoing in eight clinical trial sites. The study is approaching completion of enrollment, and recently passed a second independent committee review, with data expected to follow before the end of this year.

In addition, a global Phase 2/3 study, NCT04467840, is enrolling rapidly across 15 study sites and is on track to enroll up to 270 patients by the end of the year.

RedHill Biopharma noted that both studies are randomized, double-blind, parallel-arm, placebo-controlled trials with Opaganib in patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia requiring hospitalization and treatment with supplemental oxygen.

The company added it is in talks with U.S. government agencies around potential funding to support the rapid advancement of Opaganib toward potential emergency use applications and manufacturing scale-up.

