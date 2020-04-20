RedHill Biopharma: RHB-107 Selected By NIAID For In Vitro Testing - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) has entered into an agreement with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, to provide its investigational drug, RHB-107, for testing in non-clinical studies for activity against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. RHB-107 is a serine protease inhibitor active against a number of human trypsins and several other related serine proteases.

Terry Plasse, Medical Director at RedHill, said: "This new agreement will facilitate pre-clinical evaluation of RHB-107 as a potential COVID-19 treatment."

RedHill is also evaluating another investigational drug, opaganib (Yeliva), as a potential treatment for SARS-CoV-2 infection.

