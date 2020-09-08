RedHill Biopharma: Opaganib Strongly Inhibits SARS-CoV-2 Viral Replication

(RTTNews) - RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) announced that opaganib showed potent inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 virus, achieving complete blockage of viral replication in an in vitro model of human lung bronchial tissue. Opaganib is currently being evaluated in global phase 2/3 and U.S. Phase 2 clinical studies for the treatment of severe COVID-19 pneumonia. The company noted that Opaganib demonstrated the most potent activity in the study compared to all compounds tested, including the positive control, remdesivir.

Mark Levitt, Medical Director at RedHill, said: "These compelling data, using a physiologically relevant human respiratory tissue model, demonstrate opaganib's potential to strongly inhibit SARS-CoV-2 viral replication, validating the hypotheses underlying our ongoing global Phase 2/3 and U.S. Phase 2 clinical studies."

In addition to opaganib, the company's in-vitro study evaluated the antiviral activity of its phase-2 stage investigational drug, RHB-107 (upamostat), with results demonstrating potent inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 viral replication.

