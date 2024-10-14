RedHill: BARDA Selects Opaganib For Development & Funding As Medical Countermeasure To Treat Ebola

(RTTNews) - RedHill Biopharma (RDHL) announced the U.S. government's Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, or BARDA, has selected opaganib for development to treat exposure to Ebola virus disease. Under the cost-sharing contract, BARDA will provide partial funding for the company to further advance opaganib to mitigate infection and contain EBOV outbreaks.

Opaganib is currently in development for multiple oncology, viral, inflammatory and diabetes and obesity-related indications, including COVID-19, acute respiratory distress syndrome and radiological and chemical protection or mitigation.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.