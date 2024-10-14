News & Insights

BioTech
RDHL

RedHill: BARDA Selects Opaganib For Development & Funding As Medical Countermeasure To Treat Ebola

October 14, 2024 — 07:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - RedHill Biopharma (RDHL) announced the U.S. government's Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, or BARDA, has selected opaganib for development to treat exposure to Ebola virus disease. Under the cost-sharing contract, BARDA will provide partial funding for the company to further advance opaganib to mitigate infection and contain EBOV outbreaks.

Opaganib is currently in development for multiple oncology, viral, inflammatory and diabetes and obesity-related indications, including COVID-19, acute respiratory distress syndrome and radiological and chemical protection or mitigation.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RDHL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.